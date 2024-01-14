Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Get Ternium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TX

Ternium Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 178,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Ternium has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 143.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.