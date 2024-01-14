The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.37. 244,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,671. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

