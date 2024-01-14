The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The InterGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Price Performance

Shares of INTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.98. 6,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The InterGroup has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $47.89.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

