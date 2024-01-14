Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.93 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00005492 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.93 billion and approximately $86.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018746 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00276686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,300.27 or 1.00025993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,169,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,121,369.642988 with 3,456,655,745.5929923 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09811063 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $42,647,060.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

