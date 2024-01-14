Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 211,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

