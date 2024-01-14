Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Triumph Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 707,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 539,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

