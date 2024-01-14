TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.07 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $8.07 billion and $310.35 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001723 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,236,960,053 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

