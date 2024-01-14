TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Update

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TrueBlue Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,529. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a PE ratio of -87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
