TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Update

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,529. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.27 million, a PE ratio of -87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard P. Betori acquired 2,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,025.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,779.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristi A. Savacool acquired 4,550 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $49,959.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $371,222.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,050 shares of company stock worth $323,524. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

