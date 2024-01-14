Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the December 15th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $442.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

