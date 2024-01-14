Ultra Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $73.82 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00591036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00198697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00024095 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21029639 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,319,777.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.