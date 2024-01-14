USDX [Kava] Hits One Day Volume of $454,569.41 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $102.31 million and $454,569.41 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,685.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.17 or 0.00593106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00198081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.90087925 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $385,914.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.