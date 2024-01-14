Valobit Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.18 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Valobit token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $125.18 million and approximately $30,509.83 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

Buying and Selling Valobit

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.17791731 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $32,679.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

