Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.68 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00015311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $181.38 million and $6.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018619 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00280117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,388.78 or 1.00548073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011570 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.73306715 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,042,733.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

