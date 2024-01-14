Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $6.46 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00015264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $181.39 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018746 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00276686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,300.27 or 1.00025993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.73306715 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,042,733.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.