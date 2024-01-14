Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
