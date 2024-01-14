XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.28 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $79.28 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00287044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.33 or 1.00195471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011559 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00613775 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $15,983,293.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.