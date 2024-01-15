Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $91.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $91.86 million and $2.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

