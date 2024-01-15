CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $445.37 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $445.37 million and $485,537.66 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018664 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00279019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.13 or 1.00008762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.47916392 USD and is up 6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $710,148.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars.

