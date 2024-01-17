3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.2%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 27,203 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
3D Printing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25.
3D Printing ETF Company Profile
