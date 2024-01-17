Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $251.12 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.14 or 1.00137363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00244872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02531274 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $19,715,820.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.