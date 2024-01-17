Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 2,250,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 538,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

