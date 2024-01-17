Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 543,977 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

NYSE BRK-B traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.29. 2,538,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.90.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

