Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 444,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

