Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Brunswick Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 444,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.54.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Brunswick
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
