Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.65. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.61. The firm has a market cap of C$19.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.92.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

