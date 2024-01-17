Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
NYSE BURL traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. 1,208,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,919. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
