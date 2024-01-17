Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BURL traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. 1,208,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,919. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

