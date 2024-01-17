Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CADE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

