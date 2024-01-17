Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$146.94 and last traded at C$148.34. 24,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 44,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 235.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

