Comparing California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California BanCorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

California BanCorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California BanCorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.20 $21.11 million $2.84 8.27 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 21.06% 13.22% 1.19% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

California BanCorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

