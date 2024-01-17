Critical Contrast: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 217.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 203.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 10.10% 11.56% 2.11% Sun Communities 7.17% 2.81% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sun Communities 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $142.55, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $707.98 million 4.91 $248.64 million $1.14 17.68 Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.49 $253.00 million $1.83 71.55

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

