Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.9 %

DAL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,132,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 176,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 449,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,192 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.