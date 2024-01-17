e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 994,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,396. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

