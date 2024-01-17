ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.77 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $7.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.14 or 1.00137363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011628 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00244872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02385433 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.