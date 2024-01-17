EOS Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $840.84 million and $96.86 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002527 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001695 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001934 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,114,581,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,584,193 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

