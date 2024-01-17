Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ESS traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.69. 517,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,846. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average is $229.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

