Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $379.78 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $25.36 or 0.00059480 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $379.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00162448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00569278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00377285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00185559 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,094,869 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

