Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as £145 ($184.50) and last traded at £146.40 ($186.28). 61,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 59,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at £146.85 ($186.86).

Ferguson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,115.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is £141.66 and its 200 day moving average is £131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 3,569.36%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

