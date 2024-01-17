FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 1.5%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 2,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

FFBW Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

Institutional Trading of FFBW

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

