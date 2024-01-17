First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 88,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 86,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

