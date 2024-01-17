First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.46. 98,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 47,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 111.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

