Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 235,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.