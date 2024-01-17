Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 200,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 532,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

