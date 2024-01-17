Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €161.70 ($177.69) and last traded at €161.40 ($177.36). 5,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €159.00 ($174.73).

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.29, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €155.10 and its 200 day moving average is €151.59.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

