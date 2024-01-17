iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Up 6.4%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.76). 1,157,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 701,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.72).

iEnergizer Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The company has a market cap of £113.70 million, a PE ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 0.52.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

