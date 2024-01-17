Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires 543,977 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 1,382,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,529,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

