Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires 469,563 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. 1,910,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,890. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

