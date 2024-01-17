Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 447,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 612,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 210.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 53.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.