Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 3.9% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Invesque Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

