Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300.29 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.92). 2,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,053.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.84.

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin purchased 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £4,617.83 ($5,875.85). 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

