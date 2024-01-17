JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 2.9%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.27). 384,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 404,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 18.41. The company has a market capitalization of £745.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,201.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.21.

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. JPMorgan Japanese’s payout ratio is currently -1,463.41%.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

