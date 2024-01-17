Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,553,220.11 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.03.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
